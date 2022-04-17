Despite the ongoing legal battle on a clause of the Electoral Act that stipulated that political appointees should resign before contesting political office, there are strong indications that the minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige will declare his presidential ambition on Tuesday, 19th April 2022.

So far, mass resignations are sweeping through states following governors’ directives to political appointees interested in vying for offices in next year’s general election to resign.

The governors are enforcing the provision of Section 84(12) of the amended Electoral Act which stipulates that appointees such as commissioners, special advisers, and others should quit to be eligible to participate either as delegates or contestants at the convention of their political parties.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the former Anambra State governor has concluded his consultations and will make his ambition known at Alor, his country home after Easter.

Responding to a clarion call on him by members of the All Progressive Congress(APC) Southeast Progressive Forum at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu yesterday, Ngige promised to respond to their demand next Tuesday.

He noted that the Southeast zone has remained the only part of the country that has not tested the presidency of the country.

Ngige, who described the presence of the crowd as “Easter Ambush”, said he had a similar call from his brethren in the past and assured them that this time around, he must speak.

He told the crowd that the fact that they made the demand during Easter makes their demand weighty and invited them to his country home on Tuesday to get a response.

Ngige pointed out that he has done extensive consultations, adding that anything done in Easter is spiritual.

Earlier, the spokesman of the forum, Tony Chime told Ngige that they came to the airport to plead with him to contest for president in the 2023 election.

Chime said their demand was occasioned by his good records when he was the governor of Anambra State and now that he is a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.