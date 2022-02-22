Poised to play a crucial role in shaping the political choices of Nigerians come 2023, The Nigeria Agenda (TNA) has inducted over 300 volunteers in the South East geo-political zone of the country.

The advocacy group for a nation devoid of ethnic and religious biases adopted by a coalition of over 50 Civil Society Organisations across the country said the newly inducted TNA volunteers are expected to engage people at the grassroots in constructive dialogue by propagating the values of a country pivoted on the ideals of unity, equity, inclusiveness and good neighbourliness.

Speaking during the induction ceremony and the launch of the, The Nigeria Agenda, which took place in Awka, Anambra State, convener of the TNA and former commissioner for information in Adamawa State, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said the country is at a critical point where the choice of leaders can no longer be left in the hands of politicians alone.

Sajoh said, “Because that singular democratic choice can be the decider of our dear country, Nigeria. It could be the difference between life and death, progress and retrogression. The singular choice of who leads is the difference we are seeing in Dubai, Singapore, China and Malaysia today. So we must get it right or burst.

“We must pick a leader who is young enough to inspire us, brilliant enough to chart the way and totally Nigerian in order to give everyone a sense of belonging and fairness, not a leader who sees the country from his small ethnic prism.”

