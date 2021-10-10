A political pressure group, Emerging Leaders of Reason, has warned that Nigeria’s future will end in jeopardy if the right kind of leaders do not emerge by 2023.

They therefore vowed to work for the emergence of new leaders who are knowledge and committed to the unity of the country.

In a Communique released to newsmen in Abuja after its inaugural meeting, the group said it was motivated by the need to influence the leadership recruitment process in order to see that those with the capacity to run Nigeria emerge.

In the communique signed by the group’s national secretary, Hon. Nuhu Cheshi, they warned that the future of the country would be in jeopardy if the right leaders who would effectively drive Governance did not emerge.

The organisation decried the mismanagement of Nigeria’s abundant human and natural resources by successive governments in the country.

The members resolved at the meeting to always make alternative policy inputs to government to ensure that value is added to governance in the country.

The group comprises intellectuals, some serving and retired Ambassadors, Commissioners, businessmen and women and Student Union leaders.