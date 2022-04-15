An aspirant for the President of Nigeria on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda has stressed the need for the nation to recommit itself to democratic ideals and ethos.

This according to him will help the nation find its way out of the multiple challenges currently confronting it.

Dauda made this assertion yesterday while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on his intention to contest for the presidency come 2023.

He said his years of experience being around the political, bureaucratic and private sectors has imbibed him with the requisite knowledge and competence to effectively deal with the situation.

He said, “ What we are going through now, when you talk of insecurity and economic problems, including others like secessionist agitations and the rest of them. They are not the major problems we have. They are secondary problems. The major problem that we have is leadership that is enshrouded or beclouded by sentiment, negative emotions, and selfish interests.

“So we need a leadership that is free from all these. When you put fairness, justice, equity and honesty in the system, all these agitations will come to an end.

Speaking further, he said, “I am in the race to provide these particular values in leadership, which if entrenched, will gradually eliminate Nigeria’s problems. I believe I have the agenda, whether economically, or educationally speaking or on the security front.

Speaking on the security situation in the country, Dauda said the current approach has been reactionary instead of proactive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the insecurity rocking our dear country, I will take a holistic view, to identify the cause of the problem. What we are currently doing is a reactionary process rather than preventive.”

Dauda also disclosed that Nigeria’s economic woes can only be reversed by opening up and liberalizing the economy to reverse the negative balance of trade.