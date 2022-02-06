Former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has said that Nigeria needs the younger generation to take over the mantle of leadership in 2023.

Abdulsalami stated this when he received the entourage of a presidential aspirant and founder of KAFTAN TV, Barr Adewole Adebayo.

Adebayo who is aiming to contest the 2023 presidential election under the Third Force was in Minna, Niger State with former minister of sports, Solomon Dalung; former chairman of Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), Chief Peter Ameh and other supporters.

Adebayo told Abdulsalami that he was young and capable of fixing Nigeria’s problems if given the opportunity, adding that Abdulsalami put Nigeria in the global map of democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the legacy of Abdulsalami and other presidents that support democracy must be improved upon by the younger people.

Abdulsalami Abubakar who thanked Adebayo for deeming him fit to inform him about his presidential ambition, said Nigeria needs young people like him to takeover.

“Indeed, Nigeria needs the younger generation to take over from us the older generation,” Abdulsalami said of the 2023 general elections.

“I am happy that not only you, other younger people have shown interest to contest the 2023 general elections. The younger people are more exposed to information technology than us, the older ones,” Abdulsalami said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the acceptance of the former head of state, Adebayo said on meeting Abdulsalami, he was more prepared to lead the country.

Adebayo who said his campaign team was grateful to Abdulsalami’s love for the country and its people, added that they discussed issues of national importance that would help him as president.

“We are grateful to you for many seasons. Handing over power in 1999 will always remind us how selfless you are. You were an officer and gentleman. You have always been a good citizen. You have an opportunity to be anything, but you choose to remain in the country.

“If we have a problem, we come to you. It is not because we want to overwork you. But you always give us that frame of reference and solve our problems,” Adebayo said.

Speaking earlier, former minister of sports, Barr Solomon Dalung, said Abdulsalami had invested in the country, adding that they were in Minna to inform him of the activities of the Third Force and their presidential hopeful.

“I always refer to you as the father of this democracy,” Dalung said of Abdulsalami adding that he made history when people disbelieved his sincerity to hand over power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Peace is identified with your name. Anywhere there is trouble, the next person we see is General Abdulsalami. We are here to inform you that we have a young man who has a dream to govern this country. Any young man who has a dream must discuss with the elders for guidance and that is why we are here,” Dalung said.