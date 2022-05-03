Youths across Nigeria have promised to work against voter apathy and encourage their friends to get a voter card.

Speaking at the youth festival implemented under the #RunToWinNG project organised by Yiaga Africa in Abuja with participants from different parts of the country, resolved to move from street to street, school to school and ensure that more youths register to vote in the 2023 general elections.

The festival, which was organised through a support from Voice, OXFAM Nigeria under the #RunToWinNG project is providing a platform for young people and newly eligible voters to have interesting conversations about democratic participation through voting.

The festival, which succeeded in promoting youth enthusiasm in civic engagement and activism, spurred the interest of many to register to vote, and to also engage in democratic development.

Speaking at the event, the director of programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Nbamalu, said any initiative aimed at enlightening the voters is a welcome development.

According to her, since democracy is all about participation, added that the programme was aimed at inspiring the young voters to vote.

“The young millennials don’t vote,” Cynthia said while giving the reason why the programme was put in place.

She said when people sit-down without doing anything, things cannot work adding that democracy is not wishful thinking but that it requires hard work.

“The youth cannot transform their numerical strength if they did not come out to vote. You must vote wisely and make a better decision this time around,”

Also, Mr Obinna Osisiogu of We-Vote said the leaders have failed the youths adding that they are mobilising the youth to vote in 2023 elections.

“The more you stay away from the electoral process, the more things get worse. People must shine their eyes and constantly engage in the political process for it to get better,” Osisiogu said, adding that staying away from the electoral process makes rigging take place.

“If people are at the voting units, the chances are that they will use the available ballot papers. So, the youths must hold the government accountable by not complaining, but by engaging in the process. The only way to change things is to vote on election day and stay away from violence,” Osisiogu said.