Mobilization of youth population votes along with that of millions of non-partisan citizens is a paramount strategic objective towards winning the 2023 presidential elections, supporters of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo have said.

During an interactive session between officials of the the Higher Nigeria Movement (HNM) and The Progressive Project (TPP) which coordinates various pro-Osinbajo groups on Tuesday, they jointly asserted that contrary to impressions created by low participation rates in past elections, Nigerian youth will massively participate in the 2023 election towards ensuring the emergence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Nigeria’s next President in 2023.

While receiving commendations from officials of The Progressive Project (TPP) in Abuja on Tuesday over the commencement of its youth and women focused mobilization efforts both TPP’s Director of Operations, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman and the Coordinator of Higher Nigeria Movement (HNM), Mr. Adeniyi Ibrahim expressed confidence that youth votes and votes from concerned non-partisan Nigerians will provide a massive push for their mobilization efforts and subsequent campaigns.

‘More than before, youth votes will matter much and make a big difference in 2023’ said TPP’s Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman who also applauded the sensitization road show begun by HNM in Ilorin, Kwara state and Lafia, Nassarawa state on Tuesday and Wednesday this week respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the TPP official, through a new media-focused platform called The New Tribe (TNT) as well as groups such as HNM, Osinbajo supporters would leave no stone unturned towards mobilising youth, women and millions of other patriotic Nigerians who had not been voting in previous elections.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of HNM, Mr. Adeniyi Ibrahim, a former student activist who is now into private business

Said Ibrahim: “We have had several meetings and appointed leaders in all the nation’s thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory; we had our flag-off in Kwara state on Tuesday while the Nassarawa state rally took place on Wednesday.

“On Thursday, we shall be having that of Abuja and next week, it will be the turn of about six successive states, including Kaduna where we have scheduled a programme on February 9.

“Right from the first rally in Kwara, the response has been massive and we are seeing great positive possibilities in our effort to rally support for the 2023 presidential candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo,” Mr. Adeniyi Ibrahim said.

ADVERTISEMENT