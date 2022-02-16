The Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has said that it will only support candidates who are below 60 years of age in the 2023 presidential election.

The Youth Group said the aspiring president should be prepared to show by his antecedents how far he has reflected or factored youths in his leadership vision and accomplishments.

President of NYU, Comrade Chinonso Obasi who stated this in Abuja at the first non-elective convention of NYU said the 2023 is a golden opportunity for Nigerian youths to take a stand and reclaim the country.

“In exactly 12 months’ time, another opportunity will beckon for Nigerians to elect their leaders. The 2023 General Election is therefore a golden opportunity for Nigerian youths to take a stand and reclaim the country. 2023 is our time to make it or mar our chances of engendering inclusive and purposeful governance.

“Recent events have shown that same dimensions to the 2015 and 2019 are being propagated. Grandfathers are fighting for space with their grandsons because they believe Nigerians are suicidal in their choice of leadership.

“As minimum criteria, we expect and declare that the next President of Nigeria must be below 60 years of age and should be prepared to show by his antecedents how far he has reflected or factored youths in his leadership vision and accomplishments.

“We shall in the next few weeks begin an aggressive voter registration campaign such that same way Nigerian youths waved the national flag as its symbol of resistance and call for renewal during the #EndSARS protest, every of our member should arm him/herself with a Permanent Voter Card.”

He further said NYU shall task aspiring leaders on their blueprint for addressing insecurity, hunger, lack of educational and health facilities in the country.

“We shall demand interface with aspiring leaders and subject them to debates and discussions aimed at bringing out the best and demarketing the old,” he added.