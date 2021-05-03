BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

Lead pastor of the Glorious Destiny Family Church, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, has called on Nigerians to insist on quality as they prepare for the 2023 general elections.

Idoniboye, who made the call yesterday while preaching a sermon during the Sunday service of the Church in Port Harcourt, said time has gone when voters allow politicians to have their way and impose whoever they want as leaders.

He said: “One reason why Nigeria is where it is now is compromise. 2023 election is coming and they will come to give you palliatives. Sometimes, they will give just N500 and you will dance round and round.

“They will come for your PVC and you will voluntarily give them the details of your PVC. When they get into power, you will start shouting, God why? Let us insist on quality.”

The cleric, who preached on the theme: “From Local To Global”, said God created man to be a global person, pointing out that the shining of one’s light provokes men to glorify God.

Idoniboye said: “The shining of your light is what makes men to give glory to God. If your light does not shine to men, your world will not be known. Every time your light doesn’t shine, you deny God the glory due him. It is your shining light that provokes men to glorify God.

“God addresses you having the globe in mind. See yourself from God’s perspective. God made you with the mindset of you being a global person. Don’t be a local champion.”