A former minister of information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has condemned the alleged plot by some politicians to frustrate the conduct of transparent elections in 2023.

He stressed that the 2023 election must not be rigged in any form, adding that there should not be any interference with the rules of the game.

Speaking during a chat with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, Gana said the people should wait for the 2023 election and not get frustrated, because it would be a way of rejuvenating the government and putting new people in power.

The erstwhile minister said at the elections, Nigerians should punish those who have failed.

He said there must be proper procedures so that the elections would be peaceful and the people’s choices would be respected. Gana noted that the people should see elections as the beauty of democracy and not otherwise.

He also called on the federal government to fulfill its campaign promise to tackle insecurity, saying the people will no longer tolerate failure or excuses under any guise.

Gana expressed worry at the spate of insecurity across Nigeria, saying the call for the decentralisation of the security agencies had become imperative because the people were fed up with the wanton killings in their communities.

He, however, stressed that all hands must be on deck to prepare the people for the coming election by transforming them from within and raising a civil society that is governed by uprightness, good living, and obedience to the law.

On insecurity, Jerry Gana said the call for the federal government to unbundle the security agencies made sense, noting that events in the country showed that the time is up for Nigeria to operate only central police.