A former senate president, Senator Ken Nnamani, has thrown his weight behind the agitation of the people of Nkanu East local government area to produce the next governor of Enugu State in 2023.

He made his position known while addressing leaders of Nkanu East Consultative Forum led by the former minister of power, Prof Barth Nnaji who paid him a visit in his Amechi Awkunanaw country home in Enugu, recently.

Professor Nnaji had sought the support of Senator Ken Nnamani in the quest for Nkanu East to have the total support of other council areas in Enugu East senatorial district and beyond to produce the candidate for governor based on zoning.

Nnaji had noted that apart from the fact that some other council areas in the zone have had a shot at the gubernatorial position, “Nkanu East is a very neglected area of Nkanu land without a single all-season road or government presence (federal or state).”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the need for a good road network was acute, so much so that the greater majority of the council area has to detour through five other local government areas before accessing their council headquarters at Amagunze.

He observed that whereas the area is brimming with solid minerals and agricultural potentialities lying unexploited due to road problems, all it would take to easily address the problem is to put a bridge across the Idodo River and connect the vast areas with good roads.

“We have sons who are well qualified to advance the interest of Enugu State. We are not asking to make any of them governor in order to help just our own localities; all we are hoping for is that if our son becomes governor, some of the winds of development that he initiates in the state will also blow in our area. This will end our marginalized condition and give us a sense of belonging.

This is why we are appealing to you as a major pillar in this state, nay in the whole country, to lend us your support and speak up for us in our cause.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, the former senate president noted that “You used the term marginalization to describe the situation in Nkanu East, I would rather you use the word backwardness. It is part of it”.

He said further, “I am totally sold to the idea and if there is a way we can spread developments and other amenities in Nkanuland, I am all for it. I wholly support your move and urge you to remain resolute and steadfast in it.

“Your mission is a noble one. Follow it to the end. Leave no stone unturned and neglect none in your consultation efforts whether the person will support you or not.

“The roads in the area are horrible but you can’t blame any one government for the shortcomings. It has been a perennial problem.

“You have made no mistake by agitating for full inclusiveness in Enugu East zone, in Enugu State and in Igboland to be treated fairly as everyone else”.

Nnamani told his visitors to bear in mind that there are two major political parties dominating the politics of the time. He advised that they should first endeavor to help their sons make strong showings in their efforts to clinch the nomination tickets of the two parties as well as in other parties. He said after this was done, they would decide whom to urge to step down for the other and whom the people should support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former senate president also asked the Nkanu East leaders to be sportsmanlike in their effort and to recognize that other parts of the state could also aspire to the same office, stating that the Nigerian constitution guarantees their inalienable right to do so.