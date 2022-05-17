The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) said it has accredited over 1000 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that will support them in the 2023 general elections.

According to the NNPP, with the support they are getting, they believe that former Kano State governor, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, will be the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking at a meeting it convened with the NGOs that are registered with NNPP, the liaison officer of the party, Bashir Mohammed Abacha, said they wanted to know the challenges, the prospect and the actualisation of their dreams from the NGOs’ perspective.

“Is not like we only have 50 registered NGOs. We have much more than that and they are under my office. We have started a meeting we will be doing in series so we have 50 NGOs today in this meeting. We have over 1000 registered NGOs and associations we are dealing with right now.

“The essence is that, if you are going for an election, you need people with electoral value. The associations are from the National, States, and the local governments. If you are registered with the corporate affairs commission, the chances are that you have people right from the ward and at the national level.

why we are partnering with them to ensure that we have genuine association with genuine people,” Abacha said.

On the chances of Kwankwaso in the election, Abacha said there is no politician amongst the contestants that can defeat Kwankwanso.

“Tell me who in the whole of Nigeria has the capacity of Sen Rabiu Kwankwanso to govern Nigeria. Forget about the big names you are hearing. This man has the pedigree. He was a governor, minister and senator. He lost election as governor and still came back.

“No one loses election as a sitting governor and still comes back but Kwankwanso came back to complete his eight years tenure,” Abacha said, adding that Kwankwanso is an exceptional politician.

“No politician has his pedigree and he stands as the most qualified politician Nigeria has at the moment. We are confident that Kwankwanso will win.

“Our party is having a lot of sympathy and it is as a result of Kwankwaso. In fact, people are leaving the PDP and the APC to the NNPP as a result of the leadership qualities of Kwankwaso. His compassion, acceptability and performance is attracting a lot of people to Kwankwaso,” Abacha added.