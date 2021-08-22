A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Barr. Olusegun Bamgbose, has described alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, in the 2023 presidential race as a ploy to continue President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure by proxy.

Bamgbose in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Saturday that although it was time for a Christian president of southern extraction, Osinbajo was a wrong choice.

Bamgbose who argued that Osinbajo’s incumbent position was being usurped by the ‘cabals’ of Buhari’s administration stated that same persons would not allow him to satisfy the yearnings of Nigerians if he becomes president.

He called on Nigerians to reject plans by the APC to extend Buhari’s tenure by any means.

“Osinbajo won’t be allowed to create any meaningful impact as president, he will always be remotely controlled by some cabals in the government and will always pay homage to Buhari and the cabals in anything he does.

“The one million naira question is if he could not perform as vice president, how sure are we that he will perform as president when the same cabals will still be at the corridors of power?

“Nigerians must stand up to say no to this grand conspiracy to extend Buhari’s tenure by proxy and reject any form of third term for Buhari,” he said.