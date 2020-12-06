BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima has assured that there was no cause for alarm over the zoning of 2023 presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shettima who is the senator representing Borno Central said President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC leaders would resolve the seeming crisis at the appropriate time.

Describing the APC as a strongly- bonded and cohesive political family, Shettima said raging disagreement over the presidential ticket will cause disunity in the party if not well handled.

He spoke at a two-day high-level mid-term retreat organised by the Ekiti State government in Ado Ekiti.

The capacity building programme was organised by Governor Kayode Fayemi for political appointees and top civil servants in the state to assess the gains made and challenges encountered by his administration in the last two years.

The senator spoke alongside the minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola on the imperative of assessment by any government and the expediency of success after tenure for a leader to have an enduring legacy.

Shettima who expressed confidence that the issue would be handled with tact and wisdom by party top hierarchy of the party, said, “Don’t forget that our party still controls the Presidency. We have a leader and other competent leaders that can manage every crisis situation.

“At the appropriate time, our leaders will sit and take the aptest decision that will resolve the issue.

“APC is a party that is united and nothing can break us. I am confident that we will win the 2023 presidential election, because of the unity of purpose and desire to deliver for Nigerians.

“So, I am confident and no cause for alarm, what you called controversy will be resolved at the right time,” he assured.