A security expert, Jackson Ojo, has enlisted support for the emergence of the incumbent minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabi, as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

Responding to a question while speaking with newsmen in Abuja yesterday on why he chose Akpabio and Tambuwal, Ojo said, “Let me start with Akpabio. Akpabio falls within that age bracket one, Akpabio started as a commissioner under Victor Attah, and after then, he became governor of Akwa Ibom State, an uncommon governor of Akwa Ibom State that during his time as governor, he had no rival, comparison, no one to compare with him in terms of his achievements as governor.

“I don’t know him, he doesn’t know me. Two, after that he went on to the senate. The rule of the senate does not permit a first timer to be appointed a principal officer but Akpabio went to the senate for the first time and became one of the principal officers as its minority leader. After that, he crossed to the ruling APC and he is currently the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“So, today, I stand to be corrected, there is no politician in the South, either from the East, West and North and South-South that has got such a political profile of Akpabio.

“In the area of achievements, I still stand to be corrected, southern Nigeria has not yet got a governor like Akpabio. And I pray that southern Nigeria will get a governor that will so much work in the interest of his people.

“I don’t think there’s anyone to compare to Akpabio and if what Babangida said is anything to go by, Akpabio represents that group”

