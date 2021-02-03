By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain and former governorship candidate in Imo State Uche Nwosu, has countered Pastor Tunde Bakare, over the chances of the Southeast to produce the next President of Igbo extraction.

Nwosu who was responding to a recent statement credited to the fiery cleric, insisted that no zone in the country can single handedly produce the President of the country without the input of other zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned against the use of words that can further incite ethnic agitations, adding that the Southeast will collaborate with all other zones in the country in its quest to produce the President in 2023.

According to Nwosu, even former President Olusegun Obasanjo didn’t have the numbers from the West to emerge President when he was elected in 1999.

He said, “we should be guided with our words, no zone can produce a President alone. The Igbo is open to collaboration with other zones to produce the President in 2023. Moreso, no zone can boast of producing Nigeria’s President without input from the rest of the zones.

“Even President Obasanjo never had the numbers from West when he was elected. We should not further incite ethnic and religious agitations through our utterances, especially people we looked up to as political or religious leaders”.

Bakare, the presiding Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church Lagos, had during an Instagram Live session with Dele Momodu, said the Southeast does not have the numbers yet, to produce a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.

According to the cleric, “yes, every citizen of this country can aspire to that position regardless of ethnic personality and I will be too glad to see an Igbo president. But let us always remember that democracy is a ruthless game of numbers and if you don’t have the numbers you cannot continue to shout marginalisation”.