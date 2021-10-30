The North Central region can produce the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and at the same time, produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023, a former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen Umaru Tanko Al-makura has said.

Al-makura, a serving senator and a lead contender for the office of the national chairman of the APC, stated this during an interview with journalists in Abuja.

Al-makura who said the Nigerian polity had advanced, added that nothing stops the North Central region from occupying any position if Nigerians so desired.

“If they want a president from North Central and party chairman from the same zone, as long as it is the opinion of the majority of Nigerians, you can’t stop the people.

“Nothing stops North Central from getting any position so long as the people of Nigeria want that person to become,” Al-makura said, adding that of all the aspirants for the chairman of the APC, none had been luckier than himself because of the support he is enjoying from his home state governor, Abdullahi Sule.

“The governor has been the prime mover of a North Central person to be chairman of the APC. The governor said during the APC registration and revalidation that if APC should be fair, the North Central and Nasarawa State should produce the next chairman of the party.

“No aspirant has that luck and up to this time my governor is supportive. We are in the same page. Hundred percent in unity, hundred percent for the development of Nasarawa State,” Al-makura said.

He said Nigeria could move forward from the analogue politics of the past, adding that there was gradual shift from the kind of politics that Nigerians use to know.

“Politics in the past used to be about violence. In the 1960s, people were burnt alive except from certain isolated cases. People are now more enlightened. We are passing a natural phase of improvement. There is card reader, now we are talking about transferring the election results electronically. Nigerians should keep abreast with modern sophisticated ways of politics. Nigeria has come a long way and we are moving forward,” Al-makura said.

On his relationship with his home state governor Sule, the senator said the issue was a long story that had built a mutual respect.

He said; “But to cut is short, I was focused to ensure fairness and justice while I was about leaving office. What brought him (Sule) close to me was his realisation that I meant well for the state.

“The zone he came from is of the minority. If they are left alone, they can’t produce a governor. But I said if we are to move the state forward and in unity, let’s sacrifice and bring somebody who will emerge as governor from the zone.”