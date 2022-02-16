Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello has said the north central is more deserving of the 2023 presidency than the Southeast.

He stated this yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the north central has been disadvantaged in the presidency since 1999.

He said, “Well, if you’re talking of south east then you will equally talk of north-central not only since 1999 but since 1960.

“So, what do you say of north-central both the president and vice president. So put the situation of the southeast and that of north-central side by side, then who is more disadvantaged in terms of the position of the presidency?

“Both presidents and vice presidents? So if you put both sides together, then let’s do justice. And whichever way you look at it, I’m eminently qualified.”

Bello stated that he didn’t discuss his presidential ambition with President Buhari saying he will formally declare next month.

The governor also boasted that he possesses all of the qualities Nigerians are yearning for in the next president.

He also reiterated his earlier stance that capacity and not zoning should determine who becomes the next president.

“Then concerning whether north and south, first I’m an advocate of capacity and ability to serve. In Nigeria today, we need somebody who has the capacity to serve the country.

“Today if you’re flying from one place to another, you don’t care who the pilot is, but who is that person who is experienced to fly from one point to another?

“Also coming from the angle of north and south divide then let us be very fair and equitable. Then you look into the number of years north has held this position and the number of years south has held this position.

“If you add eight years to what the south has had and then look at the north, then you know that there’s injustice as far as that is concerned.

“So, if we’re talking about justice, fairness and equity, we’re not just looking at the eight years by the grace of God of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We should add them together to the number of years the north has had it since 1999 till date, and the number of years south have had it since 1999 till date. Whichever division, whichever argument that comes up I perfectly fit into the arguments,” he added.