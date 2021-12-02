Party chiefs and leaders of thought from the North Central geo-political zone of Nigeria, have reiterated their unflinching support for a North Central presidency.

They made the call in Jos, the Plateau State capital yesterday while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party executives and stakeholders at the party secretariat.

The North Central Advocacy and Contact Committee, led by its chairman, Prof (Sen) Iyorwuse Haghea, recalled the countless sacrifices the zone had made in the past to keep the unity of Nigeria.

The former presidential aspirant noted precisely, the gallant and giant strides of North Central leaders to steady the course of the country towards greatness.

“Buhari and APC represent the worst form of government since independence, and we have decided to unite as a zone to put forward one of our sons to rescue Nigeria from servitude”, Haghea declared.

“Those of us who ran for presidency in the past have decided to put aside our ambitions and promote one of us into the next presidential election. We must go into the next general elections with one presidential candidate,” Prof Haghea advised.

The erstwhile Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada said that Nigeria must be rescued back to the land of justice and equity, adding that only on such patriotic basis would Nigeria fulfill its potential.

“We have identified one of our sons who is eminently qualified to lead Nigeria out of the current ruins. A man, who is no doubt, one of the best capable hands in this country. A man who is known for his bravery and people-centric leadership, I am talking about the former President of the 8th Assembly, H.E. (Dr) Sen. Abubakar Bukola Saraki”, Prof. Haghea concluded.

Former deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Suleiman Adokwe, recounted the nationalistic attributes of Dr. Saraki and his many giant strides in governance.

He added, “Saraki is known for always putting the people first and championing nation building in any capacity he finds himself. These patriotic qualities are what have distinguished him from every other persons and most fit for the job.”

The group which was earlier welcomed and received by the former governors of Plateau State, Dr. Jonah David Jang, H. E. Fidelis Tapgun, and House of Representatives member, Hon. Beni Lar, stressed the need to be united on all fronts to deliver a North Central presidency.

Recall that the group has been on a North Central-wide tour advocating and canvassing critical stakeholders on the need to support a sole candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chris Hassan described the action of the group as a right step in the right direction.

He said the North Central presidency is possible and assured them of the party’s support to enable them actualize the dream.