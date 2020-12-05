The North East Solidarity Forum (NESF) backed a call by Concerned Citizens of Borno (CCB) urging Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State and Malam Male Kolo Kyari, NNPC GMD to join the presidential race for the 2023 general election.

According to a statement by the Forum’s coordinator, Comrade Joseph Pwaveno Mampula, the North East geo-political zone has never produced a president for the country since the nation came into existence.

He stated that “We are, therefore, even more delighted with the emergence of these three high profile personalities even as there are more of such people who can be president in 2023.

“Of the many qualified persons from Borno State, the Forum is particularly delighted that any of the three with their pedigree has the sterling qualities to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“The Forum is in complete and total support of the move by the Concerned Citizens of Borno as the move is not only well though out, but timely as well. The personalities involved, against the current challenges Nigeria is facing have been well tested and they have proven their mettle and worth of being entrusted with the nation’s mantle of leadership.”

It stated further that though the current Group Managing Director of the NNPC Mele Kolo Kyari might not have by any means through spoken words or body language indicated that he wants to be president of Nigeria in 2023, the Forum is, however, interested in getting him to join the race and even become president.

He further stated that both men of integrity have demonstrated convincing capacity, commitment, competence, transparency and above all patriotism and the zeal to keep this country united, and to work for its economic, political, educational emancipation, among others.

“With them, hope is not lost as they can halt the current drift our dear fatherland is experiencing.”