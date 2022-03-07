The Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum yesterday said it concluded arrangements to buy the APC presidential forms of intent for Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi.

The group stated this while reiterating commitment to the candidature of His Excellency, Engr. David Umahi to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 2023.

The group through the chairman/convener, Hon. Suleiman Liba, in a statement, pleaded with all stakeholders and intending presidential aspirants, especially those from the South East to form a consensus and support the candidature of Engr. Dave Umahi, adding that “he is the one with the brightest of chances amongst not only candidates from the South East but the entire country.”

Court Okays Umahi’s Defection To APC

“This is as a result of his antecedents of excellence and the high level of accountability Engr. Umahi has enjoyed across board, all over the country in recent years.”

They also said plans in full gear to stage a million man march across the entire Northern states of Nigeria in solidarity with Engr. Dave Umahi.”

According to the group, “this is not about an individual but about the collective interest of all of us and the entire country.”

“The good Legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari must be sustained and the best man to carry on with that ideology is no other person than His Excellency, Engr David Nweze Umahi,” they said.

