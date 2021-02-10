BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Arewa Youth for Good Governance (AYGS) has cautioned politicians against instigating youths in the regionto cause violence as we approach 2023 general elections.

The group also appealed to the youth not to also allow themselves to be so used for violence by any political party or politician forbtheir political gain.

National Chairman of the group, Alhaji Dantani Dio (Turakin Wakilin Zuru) made the appeal at a news conference in Kaduna in reaction to recent alarm raised by Department of Security Services (DSS) over plans by some unpatriotic elements to use youth to cause religious and ethnic crisis in the country.

According to him, hate speeches, ethnic, social, religious and political differences have become the main issues causing great challenges to the oneness and unity of Nigerian entity.

He said these challenges always leads to unexpected violence that usually takes the north and its people backward. “Our youths should not be allowed to be used by politicians or any political party to cause violence. My appeal to the politicians too is for them to stop using these innocence youths to cause problems by given them drugs,” he said.

The Chairman described youths as future leaders hence the need for them to imbibe moral values, discipline, Nationalism, selflessness and patriotism to attain peace in the country.