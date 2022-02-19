A religious group under the aegis of United Muslim Ummah League (UMUL) has thrown its weight behind the clamour for Igbo presidency come 2023.

The Muslim group also said it was high time the other five geo-political zones agree to support the Igbos for the seat of the President of Nigeria in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

According to the group, now that out of the three major tribes in Nigeria, the Yoruba and Hausa tribes have had their fair share of taste of power, it would be only fair for all political parties to equally zone power to the South-East region to avoid unnecessary tension and agitation for secession ahead of the 2023 elections.

The United Muslim Ummah League, which made these submissions in a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, national secretary and publicity secretary, Mallam Abubakar Mustapha, Sheikh Sanda Almisry and Mallam Jamil Arafat respectively, also explained that a former Member of House of Representatives and current Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu) is one of the most receptive leaders and unifying factor in the South-East geo-political zone that should be supported for the presidency.

“As a religious group with concerns for unity progress and development of Nigeria, we resolved to make case for Igbo Presidency with hope that all the Biafra agitations threatening our existence as a sovereign nation will stop immediately.

“It against this background that we have picked the former House of Representatives Members and current Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi “Gburugburu” as one of the most receptive leader and unifying factor in the South-East geo-political zone to heed to our clarion call and agree to come out and contest.

“Nigeria is bleeding and needs a bridge builder and Leader with reputation for sound leadership prowess, economic knowledge and requisite experience to ensure even development across all States of the federation.

“From our records, we discovered that it is only Enugu State that the Governor has deliberately worked assiduously to ensure that Christians and Muslims live in peace. We have discovered too that our Northern brothers in Enugu are protected each time there were threats of breach of peace in the east,” they said.

The group also stressed that, “We will not forget how Governor Ugwuanyi immediately used his powers as the Chief Security Officer of the State to deploy security agencies to restore peace after a religious crisis broke out in Nssuka area last year.

“Though two mosques were destroyed following the protest , didn’t waste to give order for immediate rebuilding of the two affected mosques ,which were handed over to the Nsukka Muslim community.”

While reiterating the call for Nigerians across other geo-political zones to join the cry for Igbo Presidency come 2023, the Muslim group added, “Part of our reasons for rooting for Governor Ugwuanyi are his high level of compassion, tolerance, resilience, dedication, commitment, bridge-building spirit.

“We also strongly believe that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwunayi if elected will replicate the steps taken in Enugu State to promoting peace, security, national unity and good governance.”