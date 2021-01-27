BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

Chairman of the chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 19 northern states Chief Letep Dabang has said the party is poised for authentic

data base that would enhance the proper registration of its members across the country to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 general election.

Chief Dabang said Nigerians have embraced the party and are always

willing to support the ruling party at all times.

Letep who is the chairman of the party in Plateau state made this known while speaking in his welcome address when the chairmen of the northern states met in Jos, to brainstorm on the way further forward for the party..

He said the party had concluded all modalities to welcome new

members into its fold as well as revalidate its existing membership.

The chairman of chairmen stated that the clamour by Nigerians to join APC

necessitated the exercise.

“Our party is set to welcome new members into our growing fold and

this exercise will be done at the various poling units across the country.

“All modalities have been put in place to ensure the registration exercise is hitch free.”

According to him, “this responsibility has been given to us that an

approved data of party members is enhanced adding, this assignment

is a serious matter in which we the leadership of the party has to

ensure that members are properly registered in their various locality

and wards.”

Chief Dabang enjoined members to avoid the enemies of the party who might

want to hijack the registration exercise for their personal ambition.

“The task before us is an enormous one, if we handle it well, the party would stay well but if we handle it wrongly we might

have ourselves to blame”, he stated.