The Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum (UNNYF), a coalition of 40 socio-cultural, socio-political and socio-economic groups and the United Northern Youth and Students Council (UNYSC) has separately endorsed the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele and Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed for president, respectively in 2023.

While the UNNYF is calling on the CBN governor to contest for president come 2023 under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the UNYSC has endorsed Mohammed for president on the platform of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The UNNYF who held a rally carrying posters of the CBN governor with funfair, said the CBN boss had done well in transforming the CBN with quality and outstanding initiatives and interventions and wants such achievements consolidated if he occupies the number one seat of the country.

The text of the procession read by the spokesperson of the group, Aliyu Muhammad Sani said why they are calling on the CBN governor to contest the presidency include but are not limited to the following: “He introduced the anchor-borrowers scheme which has helped to massively reduce poverty that was seen to endemic in our region through the provision of farm inputs and one digit interest rate facility.

“His policies formulated have enhanced the establishment of many industries in our region worthy of mentioning are, Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, Olams Industry, Vicampro, Tomato Jos, Gujeni Integrated, Iron Ore Mining and Processing Plants, Tiamin Rice Mill, MAFA Rice just to mention but a few. This also has created employment and wealth in our region”.

The group also averred that despite the sharp fall in oil price in 2014-2016, the economic nationalism of Mr Emefiele helped the states to stay afloat thereby preventing job loss while making it possible for states to carry out capital projects.

The Godwin Emefiele I Know

It further said the various interventions and policies of the CBN has made the country self-reliant in rice and maize production, adding that in few years to come, Nigeria will begin to export more products thereby further strengthening the national currency.

The group also noted that agriculture is a catalyst for industrial revolution and is central to the progress of any country like observed in many developed nations.

“It is on the strength of the above that we are here gathered to flag off this rally here in Kaduna State to enlighten the general public on the need to call on Mr Emefiele to contest for the president of this country and to encourage Dr Godwin Emefiele to dare the unknown and throw his hat in the ring and contest as the people of Northern Nigeria are with him and stand with him through thick and thin,” he said.

The United Northern Youth and Student Council speaking through the convener Comrade Alhassan Bamalli said, Senator Bala Mohammed has done well in various positions he has held and as governor of Bauchi State he has performed creditably well to be given the number one position in the country.