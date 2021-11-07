Northern Youths under the auspices of Saraki Northern Youths Vanguard have called on the members and leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to support the former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki for President in the 2023 general election.

In a press statement, issued in Gombe,The group’s National Coordinator, Usman Mustapha Bello said that it would be easier for PDP to win the upcoming Presidential election if Sen. Saraki emerge as the Party’s Standard bearer.

“It’s important to remind ourselves, especially members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, that what PDP needs is to present a credible and competent person to Nigerians who have been the victims of the APC’s incompetence.

“Sen. Saraki is an embodiment of credibility and competence considering his performance as Governor of Kwara state and as the lPresident of the Nigerian senate

“He’s a Pan-Nigerian leader who would be acceptable by all regions of the country regardless of any ethnic, religious and tribal consideration.” He elaborated.

“Also considering his track record of reconciling the PDP aggrieved members as Chairman of the PDP reconciliation committee he added more traction and decorum to the party. His role contributed immensely to a conducive PDP convention without rancor putting many to shame who were against these lofty expectations, what Nigerians need is now a leader that is calm and intelligent with age on his side to cope with the rigours of the office, As against what we are currently witnessing under the current arrangements no doubt older age comes with weakness and lapses as well as memory issues

Mr. Usman also reiterated that his group would in the next couple of months, go round all the Northern states to mobilise support for Saraki especially within the younger generations whose quest for a leadership that would better their future.

“Our group will go round to all the Northern states of the Federations to mobilise people particularly the young ones who are hungry for a leadership that would better their future and Saraki has all it takes to unite and move Nigeria forward.” He added.