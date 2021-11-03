As debate on which region should produce the next president in 2023 continues, a Northern youth group has kicked against zoning.

According to the youth, power has rotated from the South to the North since 1999, adding that 2023 is an opportunity for Nigeria to get it right by voting a competent person that will move the country forward.

“There has been zoning since 1999 and both the North and the South have produced presidents but we are still lagging behind.

“We want a competent person to emerge president in 2023 because the country is lagging behind,” the group known as Tambuwal Volunteers said during a press conference in Abuja addressed by its acting chairman, Comrade Bilal Sidi Abubakar.

The Tambuwal Volunteers, which is a network of youth organisations across Nigeria, also made a passionate plea to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State to join the 2023 presidential race to help pull Nigeria back from the brink and put it on the path of sustainable growth and development.

The youth group which took a hard look at the state of the nation, concluded that the situation was dire and requires a visionary leader like Tambuwal to arrest it.

According to the group: “Our country is held hostage by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. There are massive self-determination agitations across the country. Our economy has been badly hit by both internal and external factors.

“There is unprecedented hunger in the land. Nigerians are divided along ethnic, religious and geopolitical lines. The current administration’s inability to manage our diversity has worsened matters. Nigerians look to 2023 with fear. If we get it right in 2023, Nigeria can begin the process of recovery. A strategic mistake in 2023 will have dire consequences.

“Our country urgently needs a President that will serve as the Father of all Nigerians. Nigeria needs a President who is development-minded. Nigeria needs a visionary leader who will take our country to a higher pedestal and reclaim our pride of place in Africa and the developing world.

“We need a leader who is angry at our apparent lack of sufficient progress and ready to spend sleepless nights addressing our development deficits. We need a Pan-Nigerian who believes in Nigeria and prepared to make the necessary sacrifices to pull Nigerians together.”