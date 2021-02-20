By ORJIME MOSES, Abuja

Youths in the North West region of Nigeria under the auspices of Yahaya Bello Youth Ambassadors have called on Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, to heed their call and accept to contest for president in the 2023 presidential elections.

The group while appealing to youths in Nigeria to equally embrace active politics, urged those of the APC to also take advantage of the ongoing revalidation and registration exercise to register as members of the party ahead of 2023.

Addressing youths in Sokoto, during the rally to drum support for governor Yahaya Bello to heed their call, coordinator of the group, Comrade Alhussani Anas Mafara, said the yearning and aspiration of the youths to lead this country can only be met through active participation in the political process.”