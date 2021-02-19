Youths in the North West region of Nigeria under the auspices of

Yahaya Bello Youth Ambassadors have called on Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello to heed their call and accept to contest the 2023 Presidential elections.

The group while appealing to youths in Nigeria to equally embrace active politics, urged those of the APC to also take advantage of the ongoing revalidation and registration exercise to register as members of the party ahead of 2023.

Addressing youths in Sokoto, during the rally to drum support for governor Yahaya Bello should he heed their call, Coordinator of the group, Comrade Alhussani Anas Mafara said the yearning and aspiration of the youths to lead this country can only be met through active participation in the political process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Said Comrade Mafara,”Only active participation in politics can provide opportunity for Nigerian youths to take over the leadership of this country.

“As youth we cannot continue to sit on the fence and watch how our future is been decided by the older generation, we have to come out in our numbers to register as members of political parties to have the needed voice that will give us the power to change what we don’t want and retain what we want to see in our country.

“No doubt, Nigeria need a youthful and vibrant leader with the kind of energy and strength of character require to pilot the affairs of the country to maximize its full potentials”.

Bearing this in mind, Mafara said the quest to have vibrant youths in position of leadership was behind their resolve to mobilise other youths across the seven states of the north west geopolitical regions to support Kogi state Governor, Yahaya, Bello to be elected President of Nigeria come 2023.

“We have watched with keen interest the leadership qualities of governor Bello, as he manage the affairs of Kogi state amidst challenges”.