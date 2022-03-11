The Nigerian Patriotic Quest (NPQ) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele is qualified to contest for the presidency in 2023, adding that attempts to intimidate him out of the race won’t work.

Co-ordinator of NPQ, Ahmed Ja’Usman Tijani, in a statement, said nobody has the right to denigrate their democratic privilege to support any person or candidate of their choice, especially as Emefiele, by all standards, is very qualified for the position.

He said “This statement is in response to the upsurge of negative articles in the media with the intention of discouraging our candidate and demonising his supporters. Most of these contributions are an amalgam of baseless insinuations and innuendos against Godwin Emefiele.

“Perhaps, for the further enlightenment of the naysayers, that is, if they have not been blinkered by their biases against our candidate; the upswell of support for Emefiele are borne out of his solid achievements in his previous professional engagements and also as the CBN Governor.”

He added that never in the history of central banking in Nigeria has a CBN governor frontally taken on the various challenges of the Nigerian economy: cutting across agriculture, industries, forex management, monetary policies, fighting the COVID 19 pandemic etcetera.

“In the area of boosting food security, we witnessed well thought out policies aimed at increasing access to funding by the generality of our farmers, who hitherto were locked out from the major financial institutions.

“The flagship of these policies is the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which has noticeably boosted local output in rice, sugar, wheat, cotton, cassava, maize etcetera, and helped in conserving our scarce foreign exchange.

“In the area of employment generation, the investments in agriculture and industries have heavily impacted opportunities for direct and indirect employment within the economy running into millions of jobs.

“The economic importance of these interventions are further highlighted by the sub 10% interest rates charged across board, coupled with requisite moratoria on repayments.

“Under Godwin Emefiele, despite the diverse unforseen economic shocks that bedeviled the economy: ranging from the drastic drop in the price of crude oil for years, the Covid 19 pandemic and consequent economic lockdown; the CBN deftly managed the nation’s balance of payments, boosted forex inflows and exponentially increased the forex reserves overtime with various incentives to encourage diaspora and export proceed remittances.

“These are the qualities that have inspired a large number of people and organisations to selflessly deploy their own resources in advocating for the candidacy of Emefiele as a suitable presidential candidate come 2023 elections.

“We believe that at this time of great economic challenges in the life of our nation, there is no better candidate than Emefiele, to steer the economic ship of this nation to calmer waters. He has seen it all and battled with very intimidating economic hurdles in the past seven years or so, with outstanding equanimity and desterity.

“Inspite of these qualities and achievements, some analysts in the media are fixated with justifying why Emefiele should not run.

What are they afraid of? Or could it be a case of the hand of Esau and the voice of Jacob? Only time will tell.

Why should they cherry pick who to run down amongst the gamut of potential/declared presidential candidates parading the national space today?

The illogical arguments against the candidacy of Godwin Emefiele has reinvigorated our campaign for him to be part of the answer to the presidential question come 2023.

In order to give their postulations some semblance of objectivity and authority, some of the writers sometimes claim that their findings are based on “enquiries in government and banking circles.”

These claims are mostly unsubstantiated and, we dare say, products of their fertile imaginations.

Until those who have the advantage of access to organs of mass communication respect the wishes and desires of ordinary Nigerians, then the Nigeria of our dreams may become more difficult or impossible to attain.

Some contributors try to be clever by half by highlighting some of Emefiele’s indisputable achievements, possibly as a way of hoodwinking the unwary.