A son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo Obasanjo, has pledged to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) if he joins the 2023 presidential race.

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, disclosed this on his verified Facebook page on Saturday.

According to Ojudu, Olujonwo visited him on Friday to register his wish that Osinbajo should run for President in 2023.

Ojudu, who works in the VP’s office, wrote, “Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, visited yesterday (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

“He too, like many others, came to register his wish and aspiration that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo throws his hat in the rings for the 2023 contest.

“Smart and brimming with ideas, he promised that if Osinbajo heeds the call of Nigerians he will be willing and ready to volunteer to join the campaign train.

“Thank you Olu. I will pass your message across.”

ADVERTISEMENT