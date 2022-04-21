The people of Ogbadibo, Ohimini, Otukpo local government areas have thrown their weight behind Chief Bright Igodo Ogaji, a top contender for the Benue South Senatorial seat come 2023.

Chief Ogaji, who is a former chairman of Oju local government area, got the support of the people when he visited Ogbadibo, Ohimini and Otukpo in continuation of his consultations with critical stakeholders, yesterday.

Addressing the Ogbadibo PDP caucus at Otukpa, Ogaji said his visit was not to condemn other aspirants, but to appeal to the conscience of the delegates to vote him as the senatorial candidate in the forthcoming primaries.

He said he is eminently qualified to represent the good people of Zone C at the red chamber.

“I have not come here to antagonise anybody neither have I come here to attack anybody. But to attack your consciences with all sense of humility as an appeal that you use your conscience on that day of the primaries.

“My name is ‘I Go Do’. And I will do good for you. I will represent you well,” he said.

At Ohimini,Chief Ogaji intimated the stakeholders that he has all the requisite competence to serve in the capacity of a Senator, going by his wealth of experience, exposure and his sagacity as a youth..

In Otukpo, the senatorial hopeful promised to bring people oriented service, participatory service and all inclusive service, if given the mandate as Senator representing Benue South in 2023.

In their separate remarks, the Ogbadibo PDP chairman, Hon. Vincent Amuche, the Leader of Ogbadibo Legislative Council, Hon. Jacob Idoko and the Ogbadibo PDP Women Leader, Hon. Mrs. Eloyi Enekele,assured him of the support of Ogbadibo delegates at the primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in Idekpa, the headquarters of Ohimini, the PDP stakeholders assured Chief Ogaji of their overwhelming support at the primaries.

Hon. Mohammed Adole,Hon. Mrs. Elizabeth Egbu-Ohimini PDP Women Leader, Hon. Elvis Omenkpa -Chairman of Ohimini PDP Ward Chairmen Forum, who spoke on behalf of the people, all assured Ogaji of their support at the primaries.

In their separate responses, the Otukpo PDP Vice Chairman, Hon. Onyejefu Edache, the LG Women Leader, Hon. Mrs Ada Ahmodu, Hon. Baba Alhaji and Hon. Ugbo Williams Abutu, promised to reciprocate the support that the Igede nation gave their son, Senator David Mark, by voting massively for Ogaji at the primaries.