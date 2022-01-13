Two presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohabunwa and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, Thursday, notified the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, of their ambitions.

Momodu was the first to meet Ayu decked in black ‘Babanriga’ with a cap to match and presented the PDP national chairman with a letter of intent, describing himself as “the best, most prepared aspirant,” to turn around the fortunes of the country.

For his part, Ohabunwa arrived the party secretariat later to also notify the nation chairman of his presidential bid.

