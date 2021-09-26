Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the highest Igbo decision making body, has maintained its ground on a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The factional president-general of the socio cultural group, Chief Chidi Ibeh, said the South East zone must produce the next president in the spirit of equity, justice and fair play.

According to him, a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 is not negotiable and the region cannot change its position on this.

“We have written letters to all the political parties on why they should zone the presidency to the southeast and we believe that reasonable leadership of the parties will agree with us on the matter,” he added.

Ibeh stated this in Owerri on Saturday while briefing journalists on the preparations for the 2021 Igbo Day celebration slated for September 26 to 29.

He stressed that the organization had been reaching out to political parties and notable stakeholders outside the South East for the actualisation of Igbo presidency come 2023.

He said a president of Igbo extraction would further portray equity, justice and fair play, virtues for which the country is known.

His words: “Our position is that the south-east is ripe for the presidency and the 2023 elections will present the right opportunity to achieve this.

On the Igbo Day celebration, Chief Ibeh stated that the Igbo language Seminar, Igbo Security Conclave and Imeobi Expandable meeting will hold in Enugu State.

He further said that the event will be graced by governors of southeastern states and National Assembly members from the geo-political zone as well as traditional and religious leaders.

He however appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to unconditionally release all Igbo sons and daughters detained in various parts of the country over their involvement in the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This, he said, would make room for dialogue as a solution to the group’s agitations.

Ibeh noted that the 4-day Igbo celebration with the theme, “Agwo No Na Akirika” – (A clarion call to End insecurity in Igbo land), which kicks off at the “Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre”, Awka, is expected to attract all Igbo governors, Igbo members of the National Assembly, Igbo religious leaders, chairmen of Igbo council of traditional rulers as well as those of local government councils.

Additionally, Ibeh stated that Igbo Day of atonement, Igbo language Seminar, Igbo Security Conclave and Imeobi Expandable Meeting all in Enugu would feature at the event with professors Uzodinma Nwala and Obasi Igwe as chairman and keynote speaker respectively.

He warned that placing IPOB boys on indefinite detention would not resolve the issue at stake even as he canvassed for a referendum to ascertain their views.