The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youths Council (OYC) has appealed to leaders and the electorate in the South West and South South geo-political zone see the forthcoming 2023 presidential election as opportunity to reciprocate the political solidarity of the South East region in the past.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, after a meeting, in readiness for the ethnic nationalities southern youth leaders’ summit slated for in Owerri, Imo State, OYC national president, Comrade. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, said, “it is politically timely for the South-South and the South West to show a reciprocal political gesture to Southeast.”

Igboayaka reminded the two regions to understand that the pursuit of justice, fairness and equity made Igbo political gladiators to drop their presidential ambitions to settle the ill-political treatment of the Yoruba through the annulment of June 12 presidential election.

He said the annulment denied the late Chief MKO Abiola the opportunity to govern Nigeria.

According to him, “In fairness and equity, former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu’s political team and APC political elite and members from South West owe Dr Ogbonnaya Onu a political reciprocation. This is because Ogbonnaya Onu dropped his presidential ambition in 1999 with APP, which made Chief Samuel Oluyemisi Falae simply known as Olu Falae the presidential flag bearer, who then contested on a joint Alliance for Democracy, All People’s Party that gave Olu Falae 11,110,287 votes. Therefore Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu deserves a regional honour from the Yoruba nation and their massive support for the APC presidential ticket in the 2022 primary election.

“It is obvious that towards the actualisation of the South West presidential project in 1999, the South East paid the ultimate political price and sacrifice through the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme who accepted an internal arrangement for Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo to pick the presidential ticket of the PDP in 1999,” he said.

The Igbo youth leader further recalled the efforts of Southeast on the 1999 resounding victory of Obasanjo at the presidential election, lamenting that any attempt by a Southwesterner to fight against their Southeastern counterpart at the forthcoming APC primary election would amount to “regional and tribal hatred.”

“It will amount to regional and tribal hatred if any presidential aspirant from the Southwest decides to challenge Southeast presidential aspirants in APC in the forthcoming 2022 primary election. The Southeast became political spectators in the 1999 presidential election just to allow the Southwest to play the presidential political tournament which led to the victory of Yoruba, hence Chief Olusegun Obasanjo won 18,738,154 votes. So, statistically, Obasanjo got 62.78 per cent while Olu Falae got 37.22 per cent, giving all the winning to the Yoruba nation”, he recounted.

Similarly, he used the medium to appeal to the people of South-South to return the gestures as displayed by the southeasterners which evidently pave the way for the emergence of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as the vice and later president of Federal Republic of Nigeria, in t2011 and 2015, respectively.

He described the same as a glaring demonstration of unalloyed love and support the Ndigbo have for the two neighbourly regions.

Igboayaka said: “The overwhelming vote of Southeast to President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 and 2015 is a description of love and solidarity to our brothers in South South.”