Immediate-past president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday declared that he would ensure that the federating units that make up the country are economically viable.

He stated this while formally declaring his interest to contest the presidency in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Ohuabunwa decried the worsening socio-economic and political conditions in the country.

He said the need to produce a new Nigeria where justice rules inspired his presidential ambition.

The presidential hopeful accused the political elites of being more engrossed with wealth accumulation at the expense of the people they are to govern.

Ohuabunwa, who also lamented the state of Nigeria’s unity, promised that his presidency would address discriminations in appointments into political offices.

The aspirant said his desire is to see Nigeria become a nation of knowledge, industry, integrity, liberty, justice, patriotism and fear of God.

He said the need for a new Nigeria has become more urgent as “many Nigerians had lost hope in the country because of the depressing economic challenges where 53 per cent of the Nigerian youths are unemployed (more than half of Nigeria’s employable youths) and nearly another 22 per cent remain underemployed.”

“The country has also become the poverty capital of the world with nearly 70% of Nigerians classified as poor by the World Bank,” he lamented.

On the chances of the South East in producing the president, Ohuabunwa said, “The truth is that the South East has been marginalised and so, 2023 the best opportunity for the zone to produce the president.”

He said, “We will also ensure that Nigeria becomes a nation where the federating units will be liberated from the shackles of oppression and suffocation from the centre, so they can compete, soar and prosper and provide maximum democracy dividends to their citizens.”