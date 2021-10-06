President Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has launched the New Nigeria Group (NNG) in Adamawa State to advocate for unity of purpose, ahead of 2023 general elections.

Ohuabunwa, at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Yola, disclosed that his mission is to improve the economy to attract domestic and foreign investment, which is geared towards addressing poverty and insecurity.

The 2023 PDP presidential aspirant said Nigeria lacked appropriate orientation for wealth creation, adding that stable micro-economy and good policies would jack-up internally generated revenue to attract domestic and foreign investment.

“We are going to increase production in Nigeria as major drivers of the economy to address poverty. Collective hardworking could lead to improved prosperity and drive down poverty,” he said.

Earlier, the PDP state chairman Tahir Shehu supported the vision of the convener of NNG towards addressing the plight of the citizenry.

Shehu said his courage of coming to the home state of Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, means he has great commitment towards solving the challenges of the country.