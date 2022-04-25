A former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in Kwara State, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on Monday, declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Olawepo-Hashim made the declaration during a meeting with some All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said he will perform another declaration in Abuja on May 3, 2023.

He said his programmes will centre around provision of security and ensuring the wellbeing of Nigerians.

He added: “I will secure Nigeria. I will bring prosperity. Nigeria needs to build an economy that will provide job for the young people. As a successful businessman, I will use my experience to better the lot of Nigerians. We will create opportunity for young people and the women.

“I came home to declare my presidential ambition. I will also made another declaration in Abuja on 3rd of May, 2023.”

Olawepo- Hashim, who is seeking the presidential ticket of the APC, praised the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state.