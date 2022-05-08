Benue State commissioner for finance, David Olofu, has denied the allegation that he was working towards becoming the deputy governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against the wish of the Idoma nation to produce the state governor in 2023.

Olofu, who described the allegation as unfounded, baseless and mischievous, said the authors were out to tarnish his name and prestige before his kinsmen, and urged them to disregard it as a mere rumour.

The commissioner who was reacting to the allegation by ‘Olohi Ka’Idoma who accused him of working secretly to jeopardise the chances of Idoma governorship and emerge as deputy governor, said; “Those behind the report were hallucinating.”

While distancing himself from the allegation, Olofu said with the nomination of Engr. Benson Abounu as the Idoma consensus candidate by the PDP, all hope is not lost for a governor of Idoma extraction in 2023.

He said, “There has never been a time the Idoma people were as united and sincere in their agitation like this. Since 1999, this is the only time Idoma people would unanimously present one candidate for PDP primaries. This is a good hope for us as a people and I pray it eventually ends in praise”.

He advised his Idoma kinsmen, especially the various agitating groups such as Olohi Ka’Idoma to heed the advice of Governor Samuel Ortom and continue to lobby the Tiv stakeholders for possible understanding before the primaries.

“Those who are conversant with political party activities and electioneering process in Nigeria would agree with me that, no one talks about deputy governor of a state, except the governorship candidate emerges in the party, after primaries.

“How can one be talking about deputy governorship when we are yet to know who would fly the flag of the party? As a matter of fact, deputy governorship position is not like other positions that are contestable. It’s usually zoned to a particular area and the stakeholders from the area would meet and present an acceptable candidate that can also help the party win general elections.

“To say one is contesting for deputy governorship position even when primaries are not yet done, is not only misleading, it is also unfounded and mischievous. It is the figment of the imagination of those who are peddling the rumour”

“But I tell you, none of their antics would stop me or the party from standing by the truth or supporting a course that is people oriented and widely acceptable. No one would coarse me into supporting an unjust or unfair aspiration of any individual. I shall continue to work together with the like minds and leaders of the party, to ensure equity, fairness, justice and equitable distribution of positions and dividends of democracy”, he added.

He stressed that, like other illustrious sons and daughters of Idoma nation, he had made his contributions towards the actualisation of Idoma governorship agenda, saying those in doubt should crosscheck with the Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM) under the leadership of AVM Monday Morgan (Rtd.).

Olohi Ka’Idoma had accused the commissioner of undercurrent aspiration of deputising the Tiv consensus candidate in PDP, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba. The group also alleged that the commissioner, who hails from Apa LGA of Benue South, was seriously against Idoma governorship agenda in 2023.