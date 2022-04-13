The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is set to declare interest in contesting for governorship of Delta State in the 2023 general elections.

A statement from Omo-Agege’s Media Office signed by Yomi Odunuga and sent to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, said the decision was “in deference to emphatic calls for populist leadership in Delta State.”

He said that already, numerous communities which have benefitted from Senator Omo-Agege’s development initiatives in the State have mobilised for participation in the formal declaration ceremony slated for the Federal University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

“Also, top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from other parts of the country are set to storm Delta State to identify with the Obarisi of Urhoboland who has steadfastly promoted the party’s development agenda in the Senate,” he added.

The statement further explained that, in addition to party loyalists, well-meaning citizens across various political divides, as well as friends of the state are expected to attend the declaration ceremonies.

Urhobo Youths Endorse Omo-Agege For Governor

The statement reads in part: “Senator Omo-Agege’s governorship campaign message will be basically based on the ‘Edge Agenda’ which focuses primarily on employment and empowerment, development, good governance and enduring security.

“As most Deltans are aware, it is a continuation and expansion of Senator Omo-Agege’s development focus in the much-applauded populist representation of his Senatorial constituency.

“During his tenure in the nation’s fifth highest political position, Senator Omo-Agege has sponsored over 25 impactful bills and completed over 300 constituency projects, some of which include: “Replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Wima Road, Abraka, Ethiope East LGA; Replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in front of Ovie Palace, Oria, Ethiope East LGA; Replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Okuoloh, Okpara Inland, Ethiope East LGA; Replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Okuidjerhe Ovu, Ethiope East LGA; Replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Umeghe, Ethiope East LGA.

“Others are: replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Triple X Junction, Mosogar, Ethiope West LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Gbeburu Road, Mosogar, Ethiope West LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Old Ovie Palace Junction, Jesse, Ethiope West LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Onokode Street/ Ajaise Aja Road, Oghareki, Ethiope West LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Kigho Substation, Sapele LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Odiete, Sapele LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Old Eku Road, Sapele LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Okiriwurie Waterside, Sapele LGA; Construction of shoreline protection and gully erosion control, Egbo-Ideh Community, Ughelli South LGA; construction of NDPHC/NIPPS Injection Substation, Orogun among others.”