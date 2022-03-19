Recently the President signed into Law the Electoral Act, 2022, and immediately followed it with a request to the National Assembly for an amendment to delete S.84(12) of the Act. This section of the new Act provides as follows:

‘‘No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for an election’’. For effect and to fortify this paragraph of the Act, S. 84(13) provides that ‘‘Where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of this Act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate for election shall not be included in the election for the particular position in issue’’. The President’s request however failed at the Senate at the second reading of the amendment bill.

Let it be stated at once that the matter of eligibility to contest elections is a constitutional one. Sections 131 of the 1999 constitution sets out the qualifications to contest elections while Section 137 sets out the disqualifications. Any person that meets the qualifications and is not caught by the disqualifications so explicitly laid out, is eligible to contest and cannot be excluded by any other law or authority.

S.137 of the Constitution provides inter alia that ‘‘a person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if –

S.137(g) ‘‘being a person employed in the civil or public service of the Federation or of any State, he has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from the employment at least thirty days before the date of the election’’.

Thus S. 84 bars political appointees (public servants or persons employed in the public service), including Ministers, from participating in their party’s primaries, and pro tanto, from contesting elections, while S.137 provides that they could contest elections if they resign 30 days to such elections. There is therefore a conflict between legality and constitutionality, or to be more specific, a conflict between S. 84(12) of the Electoral Act and S.137(g) of the Constitution.

A constitutionally vested right cannot be taken away or overridden by an Act of the National Assembly, for by S.1(3) of the Constitution, any other law, including (such) an Act of the National Assembly that is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution is void to the extent of such inconsistency. Therefore, political appointees, including Ministers, can contest elections, including the next presidential election, provided they resign, withdraw or retire from the public offices they occupy at least 30 days before the said election.

It is appropriate at this point to consider the position of political parties which may not want to take the risk of allowing aspirants who are political appointees to contest in their primaries or to field such persons as candidates in the ensuing election. The point must be made that if the Constitution wanted aspirants to resign before primaries, it would have so stated. Elected persons, including members of the National Assembly that enacted the Electoral Act, do not resign neither before primaries nor before general elections. If it is moral for them to remain in office while contesting, it should not become immoral simply because the others were appointed.

The question of whether political appointees are public officers or not, must not also be glossed over. Are they public officers within the contemplation of S.137(g) of the Constitution? Should they (including the elected officers, also) resign 30 days to the election? To be more exact, should a first term President or Governors or all the Legislators resign 30 days before the general election? If they are not public officers in this sense, neither should the appointed officers be! Section 42 of the Constitution is clearly against this or any form of discrimination.

What then should an appointed officer, or a political appointee, who intends to contest the next elections do, having regard to S.84(12) of the Electoral Act? The simple or easy way to go is to immediately resign, after all, some one like Chief Awolowo resigned from Gen. Gowon’s cabinet in 1972 to prepare for the presidential election which eventually held in 1979!! This is however not the position of the law being canvassed here.

It is submitted that the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, the Honourable Attorney General, should urgently approach the Supreme Court directly, under S.232 of the Constitution, to seek interpretation of S. 84(12) of the Electoral Act vis-à-vis S.137(g) of the Constitution. The Political Parties may also do this, or for that matter, any aspirant whose right is thus affected.

– Dr. Okolocha is a Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Abuja.