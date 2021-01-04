BY TOPE FAYEHUN |

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential Election in Nigeria, a political group under the auspice of National Committee for Tinubu Campaign Groups (NCTSG), has commenced mobilization towards the realization of the presidential project of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group at the inauguration of their pioneer state executive and coordinating council held at Idanre, the state at the weekend noted that the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was a done deal and the movement is gathering momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of the group, the national leader, Asiwaju Kehinde Bello disclosed that the South-westerners needed to be part of the forthcoming project.

At a carnival like gathering, Asiwaju Bello narrated that the end of the year political trips to both Ibadan, where the South West Agenda (SWAGA) was unveiled; and that of Asiwaju LEADERSHIP MENTORSHIP CONFERENCE that held in Lagos were to espouse the virtue of the LEADERSHIP qualities and ideology of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bello said the Northerners are already testifying to the dossier of the Jagaban of Borgu which was a pointer that his candidacy is saleable and one that is embraced by all.

The national leader also unveiled the names of the state executives of the group which has Engr. Folarin Osedele as the chairman, while Alhaji Rafiu Oyeneyin, Williams Adeosun and Apalara Moshood would serve as the state vice chairman, Central, North and South respectively.

According to Bello, Aminu Rasaq would serve as the secretary of the group, while Fapetu Damilola Victor and Pastor Bamkole Akinsehinwa would serve as assistant secretary and director of Youths Affairs respectively.