Following the directive of the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to all political appointees aspiring for elective offices in the State to resign by Thursday, April 14, 2022, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, has resigned his appointment.

Ojogo, who tendered his resignation letter on Tuesday evening, said he was resigning to contest the House of Representatives seat for Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency seat in the forthcoming 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ojogo stated in his resignation letter that, “It is with profound gratitude that I write to inform you of my resignation from the cabinet of Ondo State Government as a commissioner with effect from Thursday, 14th April 2022.”

According to him, “As already observed in the public domain, I had, after due consultation, indicated interest to run for the position of House of Representatives to represent the good people of my federal constituency (Ilaje/Ese-Odo) on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.”

While appreciating Governor Akeredolu for allowing him to serve in his government, Ojogo noted that as he moved on, it would be the beginning of political bonding with the governor.

“I am more than pleased to be counted among your varied degrees of a multi-level team of subordinates, associates and acquaintances who contributed their modest quota while you piloted the affairs of the Sunshine State,” he added.

Recall that Governor Akeredolu had through a memo signed by the Secretary to the Government of Ondo State (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, dated April 11, directed political appointees seeking to contest political positions in the forthcoming general elections to resign within three days.