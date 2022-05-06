The minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has declared his intention to run for the office of the president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onu, who declared his intention to run for the highest office in the land at an event in Abuja on Friday, described himself as a “man of great compassion”.

“I most respectfully ask my political party, the APC, to elect me as its presidential candidate, and the people of Nigeria to elect me as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for me to be the chief servant of the nation,” he said.

The former governor of old Abia State said Nigeria must be self-reliant, adding that the nation can no longer continue to depend on other nations to solve its problems.

“Nigeria must be a producer nation. We must as a nation start thinking big because we are big,” he said.

He stressed that under him, the old Abia State provided free treatment in public hospitals.

Apart from the health sector, the minister said the old Abia witnessed development across all sectors of the state.

“As a man of great compassion, and also believing that women are great builders of nations, I did not want any pregnant woman or child to die either during pregnancy or child birth, which are the most challenging periods in any woman’s life, just because the woman cannot afford to pay hospital bills. Hence, all pregnant women received free treatment in public hospitals.

“I want all Nigerians, particularly the youth to know that Nigeria has a bright future. Let there be nothing that can make any Nigerian lose hope about the future of Nigeria.

“The Almighty God that created us, gave our dear nation, everything that she needs to be a leader in the world. Working together, we will make use of knowledge economy driven by STI to make Nigeria truly great.

“My fellow Nigerians, we have the key to unlock the prosperity of our dear nation, and this key is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology, and innovation.

“This is so because no nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology, and innovation to nation building. I am convinced that I have the knowledge, the experience, the credibility, the education having been trained in one of the best universities in the world, the vision, the integrity, maturity and a man who can be trusted.

He added that if elected, Nigeria will become a nation that all Nigerians will be proud of.