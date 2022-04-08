In spite denial of jettisoning zoning by the Benue State governor and chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee, Dr Samuel Ortom, an Abuja based lawyer and former senatorial candidate for Imo East in the 2019 general election, Mr Chyma Anthony, has urged voters in the South-East zone of Nigeria to reject the PDP if it does not zone the presidential ticket of the party to the South.

Governor Ortom who recently reacted to backlash over the purported throwing open the PDP presidential ticket, reiterated that his zoning

committee will present the report to National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, saying that it was the NEC that has the final authority on

zoning of positions.

Reacting to the development, Mr Anthony in a press statement on Thursday in Abuja, accused the PDP of trading the interest of the South

and in particular the people of the South-East who have been loyal supporters of the party since 1999.

Anthony accused the PDP of ingratitude and acting with a short memory of history of the vote pattern of the people of the South-East.

He said the South-East has in the past voted overwhelming for the PDP and should not be traded off for the selfish interest of some groups.

He said the people of the region are not cowards and cannot be cowed into accepting an open contest for the PDP presidential ticket in order to satisfy the greedy yearnings of a few.

Anthony, therefore, urged the people of the South-East to reject the PDP for any other political party that considers their interest first.

He said that if this development is coming from the APC, it will be understandable as the South-East has voted minimally for the party

since 1999.

“As far as I am concerned, there are no cogent argument for the presidential candidate of the party not be zoned to the South,

“I wondered why the PDP had decided to jettison zoning when on popular demand it is the turn of the South and particularly the South-East to

produce the next president of Nigeria.

“The Igbos has made a lot of emotional investment in the PDP which has not yielded much.

“It is our love for PDP that blinded us so much that despite our brothers Late Dr Chuba Okadigbo and Late Chief Ume-Ezeoke being chosen

by President Muhammadu Buhari as running mates in 2003 and 2007 respectively under ANPP, we still did not show the actual solidarity

that we should have.

“These two were amongst our best brains yet we followed a party that abandoned our own in 1999 at the last minute. Even this time being the

opportunity for the party to right its wrong by micro zoning to South-East, yet it throws it open. What does that tell us?” Anthony

argued.

He further described the decision of the party to throw open the contest as a negation of justice and fairness committed by the party

against the devoted and loyal people of the South-East of Nigeria.

He added that the people of the region will en masse vote any party that considers the South-East in picking its presidential candidate,

even as strong indications have emerged of the APC picking its presidential candidate from the South and likely from the South-East

region.

“I therefore urge the voters of the South-East to dump the PDP in 2023 should it jettison zoning and consider another strong party in the

region like the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as we cannot be loyal without a reward,” Anthony stated.