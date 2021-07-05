Former minister of Niger Delta Affairs Peter Orubebe has faulted the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on his opposition to the zoning of governorship slot on the senatorial basis in the state.

While the former minister, an Ijaw from Delta South has endorsed senatorial zoning, Governor Okowa has dismissed the issue.

Orubebe is also a kinsman of Senator James Manager and Barr Kingsley Otuaro, the senator representing Delta South and deputy governor of Delta State respectively, who are 2023 governorship hopefuls.

Orubebe who made this known at the weekend when leaders and members of Delta Central 2023 lobby group paid him a consultation visit, said it was the senatorial zoning arrangement that brought Okowa to power as governor. “So, he is a product of that zoning, and we all supported him”.

While maintaining that one of the reasons why he could not make it in 2015 as governor was because of senatorial zoning, he promised to work physically and financially to ensure that Delta Central produces the next governor of the state in 2023.

“Urhobo people should go home and look for who will be governor for everybody. We want a governor that will be governor for Delta South, Central and North. So go and look for a good governor, with open hand not a miser, human heart and feels the pains of the people.

“I think that this time around, if we are reasonable, want to be fair and logical of what we should be doing, Urhobo people should have it because when I came out in 2015 to run for governorship, Ijaw people said it was not yet our turn, that it was the turn of Delta North. And that was how it happened and Okowa emerged from Delta North.

“When you go carry this message to the Urhobo people that a good number of the Ijaw people stand with them on the senatorial zoning arrangement. This time around we will stick together, plan together to enthrone an acceptable governor because after 2027 most of us present today will be less relevant and as such we can’t play with 2023 elections”, he added.

Earlier, national chairman of Delta Central 2023, Chief Senator Ighoyota Amori, in his speech thanked Elder Godsday Orubebe for the warm reception and appealed to him and his supporters to stick to the zoning arrangement of the governorship seat along senatorial districts’ line.

He said the DC-23 is a lobby group made up of card-carrying members of the PDP in Delta Central Senatorial District lobbying for the governorship seat to rotate to the central zone in 2023.