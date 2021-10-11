A support group of within the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the umbrella of Progressives Consolidation Group (PCP) has said that the actions of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the years best qualifies him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC members said Osinbajo’s presidency will increase party’s chances for massive success in the coming general elections and also accelerate growth and sustainable development for a more united Nigeria as a detribalized patriot to the core.

In a ‘Thank you’ letter dated October 8, and addressed to the APC National Caretaker Committee Governor Mai Mala Buni, the group said its drive towards realizing an Osinbajo presidency is aimed at deepening core democratic and strategic governance values that truly deliver maximum benefits to the citizens.

The letter signed by Dr. Aliyu Kurfi on behalf of the group read: “First, he is the best qualified to consolidate the nationalistic legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari as the second citizen and strategic insider who is most conversant with the national policies and rhythms of governance of Mr. President.

“Secondly, to increase our party’s chances for massive success in the coming general elections and also,

“Thirdly, to accelerate growth and sustainable development for a more united Nigeria as a detribalized patriot to the core.

Compliance with such continuity echos will ensure that innumerable good works and outstanding legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds hitch free to the glory of the Almighty God, and to the immense benefits of our Nigerian citizens, and for the emulation of other African Leaders.”

On its recent recognition and approval by the party, the group said such move will further reinvigorate its drive towards ensuring the involvement of citizens in all geopolitical zones in this great enterprise.

“Progressives Consolidation Group and other associated groups started as a very humble initiative to draw Vice President Yemi Osinbajo into a race that we feel confident that he can win, on behalf of our Party and to the glory of God Almighty, it has been success all the way.

“Surely, without your consistency in the pursuit of progressive democratic ideals, we would not be where we are today; even, to our political foes, the strength and marketability of our party have never been in doubt.

“Our energetic drive towards realizing an Osinbajo Presidency is aimed at deepening key democratic and governance values that truly deliver benefit to citizens and building upon the good works and good legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari which include fiscal discipline, bailout of states for salaries at a time of insolvency, and the largest and most transparent social protection and investment effort in Africa all of which were spearheaded and nurtured under the supervision and guidance of the Vice President.

“As we continue to move forward, we wish to further reassure you of our continuing high regard for our party’s Constitution and guidelines.

“Once again, we thank you and the entire leadership of our great party for remaining a beacon of light with consistent offering of great leadership, even through challenging times.”