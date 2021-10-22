A group, the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO), has reacted to a report by on online medium (not LEADERSHIP) suggesting that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had dumped his rumoured presidential bid for 2023.

The pro-Osinbajo group in a statement by its national convener, Sylvanus Foluso Ojo, on Friday, debunked with the publication, questioning how Prof. Osinbajo would renounce an ambition he has not declared.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report by an online medium, where the writer claimed that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, dropped his presidential bid.

“The online newspaper attributed its source to an aide of the Vice President who allegedly overheard him telling close associates and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who paid him unofficial visit some days ago at the Presidential Villa.

“The source was also quoted to have revealed that the Vice President had a change of heart following a visit to felicitate with the former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at his Bourdillon, Lagos State home.

“As far as we know, the Vice President has not at any time publicly declared an intention to run as successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023; we are, therefore, alarmed that someone who had at different times clarified that his present attention is to assist the President to deliver on their campaign promises, to now be reported to have jettisoned a bid he was yet to declare is inappropriate.

“Is this not like someone vacating a property not yet built? Our group has at different fora enjoined Professor Osinbajo to indicate interest in the 2023 presidential bid, and he is yet to respond to this appeal; saying that he abandoned such ambition before a declaration therefore suggests that someone is confusing the public.

“The Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) considers this a mind game, and ploy to dissuade the Vice President from exercising his democratic and constitutional rights as a leader with unique leadership skills and robust management style, assuming he chooses to give our pleas a thought.

“Without doubt, Prof. Osinbajo holds Asiwaju Tinubu in high esteem and will not contribute in anyway to bring him into disrepute or cause cracks between them; however, as a democrat, we believe that the former Lagos State governor will not shut the democratic door against Osinbajo should the VP decides to run for the President, and he will do this, without bitterness,” Ojo said.

The group, therefore, enjoins all lovers, supporters and loyalists of Vice President Osinbajo at home and abroad to disregard the report and continue to prevail on him until he gives the presidential bid a thought in the interest of Nigeria, and consolidation of the good foundation being laid by President Muhammadu Buhari.