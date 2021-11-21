Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), a pro- Yemi Osinbajo 2023 presidential Support group, has dismissed a news report that the Vice President has opened a campaign office in Abuja towards actualizing his presidential aspiration.

Barrister Emmanuel Pippa, Spokesman of the group who disclaimed the report clarified in a statement that instead, it was a coalition of Osinbajo Support group that acquired an administrative office in Abuja, all in the hope that Prof Osinbajo will in the near future yield to the clamour of the group and other well-meaning Nigerians to run for president in 2023.

Barrister Pippa explained that although the Vice President is yet to yield to their request to run, the group through another organ, The Progressive Project (TPP), is putting structures in place for the mobilization of other Support groups in Nigerians if the need arises.

He restates the belief of the group that only the vice president can consolidate the legacies of the administration.

The statement reads: “Our attention has just been brought to online publications which alleges that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has opened a campaign office in Abuja ahead of the 2023 elections.

” We wish to clarify that the said office belongs to our coalition of support groups which strongly believes in Professor Osinbajo as the leader Nigeria needs in 2023, and is determined to get him to declare an interest in running for the office of President as early as possible. Solely for this purpose, our recently acquired administrative office is located in the heart of the Wuse area of Abuja.

“Even though Professor Osinbajo is yet to be acquainted with our activities, we intend to operate through a new organ, The Progressive Project (TPP) to coordinate youth, women and other groups across the federation.

” Ours is therefore not a campaign office but a venue for coordination, handling of the increasing volume of correspondence and meetings in readiness for the time when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo accedes to our request for him to run and consolidate gains made under President Muhammadu Buhari.

” Party chieftains will of course lead the real campaign when that time comes. Being a heartbeat away from the number one job, there are countless APC members and even, non-partisan citizens across the federation who are pushing for Professor Yemi Osinbajo to succeed or highly revered President Buhari, solely in the interest of the nation.

“We are convinced that Osinbajo’s level of familiarity with the vision, achievements and challenges being handled by President Buhari is second to none and that such insight would enable a new APC administration to hit the ground running in 2023.

“We anticipate that various new and existing pro-Osinbajo platforms will become part of the group to which their focus appears more relevant”, he explained.