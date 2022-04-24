Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, have emerged as the most preferred presidential aspirants in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for February 2023.

This result is from a survey conducted by Nextier, a multi-competency advisory firm and Data-Tier, a data analytics and digital communications firm released Thursday.

The survey aimed to gauge Nigerians’ preferences for a presidential candidate, understand the challenges they would like the next government to address promptly and decipher how ethnic and gender biases would inform the next election.

Judged across all 467 responses, the most preferred candidates for president were Peter Obi (46 percent), Yemi Osinbajo (28 percent), Bola Tinubu (7.5 percent) and Atiku Abubakar (3 percent). The most preferred candidates for the vice presidency were Aminu Tambuwal (28 percent), Musa Kwankwaso (19 percent), Peter Obi (16 percent), Bukola Saraki (6.9 percent), Nyesom Wike (6.4 percent) and Yemi Osinbajo (5.8 percent).

Assessing the responses from a geopolitical dimension, the presidential preference for respondents from southern Nigeria were Peter Obi (51.2 percent) and Yemi Osinbajo (26.6 percent). For the position of vice president, these same respondents preferred Aminu Tambuwal (30.2 percent), Peter Obi (16.6 percent), and Musa Kwankwaso (16.6 percent).

No other candidate polled up to 10 percent in either of the categories.

The presidential preferences for respondents from northern Nigeria were Yemi Osinbajo (34.2 percent), Peter Obi (20 percent) and Musa Kwankwaso (13.2 percent). The respondents’ preferences for the vice presidency were Musa Kwankwaso (32.9 percent), Aminu Tambuwal (17.1 percent), and Peter Obi (14.4 percent). No other candidate polled up to 10 percent in either of the categories.

The survey asked the respondents to rank the 15 candidates in their most preferred and least preferred order. Peter Obi and Yemi Osinbajo were the most preferred candidates, while Bola Tinubu and Abubakar Malami were the least preferred candidates.

Analysis of the survey responses showed that Nigerians are most concerned with the insecurity level in the country. Three out of 10 Nigerians (34.1 percent) indicated that insecurity is the most critical challenge in the country.

Weak economic growth ranked second (22.1 percent), while national disunity ranked third (13.92 percent). Poverty (11.99 percent) and unemployment (10.28) were the other critical development issues.

The ordering of the developmental challenges remained relatively the same when analyzed from a geopolitical perspective.

Respondents were asked to select the top three attributes (out of a list of 10) they wished to see in their next president. The survey report showed that despite Nigeria’s overt religiosity, “Belief in God” ranks very low compared to “competence,” which is represented on this list by terms such as knowledgeable (17.9 percent), ability to solve problems (17.4 percent), and capable (16.5 percent). Being “young” received only 3.2 percent of the responses.

Similarly, on ethnicity, 11.13 percent of the respondents are emphatic that they would never vote for a ticket where the presidential and vice-presidential candidates are from the same ethnic group. However, 43.7 percent of the respondents are open to the idea.

Almost eight out of ten respondents (76 percent) claimed that “above all other considerations, I prefer someone who can fix Nigeria irrespective of his or her religion or tribe.”

Nextier and Data-Tier pledged to continue running the polls and publishing the results until the elections.